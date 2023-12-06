Song Hye Kyo's The Glory and Nana's Mask Girl secure nominations at 29th Critics' Choice Awards

Song Hye Kyo and Nana’s K-dramas are selected for awards at the 29th Critics' Choice Awards. Netflix has recently announced that The Glory and Mask Girl are nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series category at the 29th Critics' Choice Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding achievements in a variety of film and television categories.

The Glory, Mask Girl earn nominations at Critics' Choice Awards

The Glory starring Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun and more; and Mask Girl starring Nana, Go Hyun Jung and more have earned nominations in the Best Foreign Language Series category for the upcoming 29th Critics' Choice Awards, set to occur on January 14, 2024.

In the same category at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards, the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, featuring Park Eun Bin, received a nomination. The 27th edition saw the Netflix series Squid Game clinching victory, with actor Lee Jung Jae securing the Best Actor Award in the drama series category.

More about Glory

The Glory is a revenge thriller K-drama that unfolds the gripping narrative of a woman navigating a scary childhood marked by violence, steering her life's course towards methodical preparation for revenge. The series swiftly garnered widespread acclaim, accumulating an impressive 124.46 million viewing hours within just three days of Part 2's release on March 10th.

It not only claimed the coveted top spot in Netflix's Global TOP 10 TV (non-English) category but also secured the number one position in numerous countries, including Korea. Remarkably, it earned a spot in the TOP 10 list in a total of 79 countries, attesting to its global popularity.

More about Mask Girl

Mask Girl follows the story of Kim Mo Mi, an ordinary office worker living with appearance-related insecurities. Each night, she wears a mask and gets caught up in an unexpected incident while working as an internet broadcast BJ. The show explores Kim Mo Mi's eventful life and is divided into 3 parts played by three different talented actresses.

The show gained widespread acclaim for its compelling performances, a dynamic cast of three characters, and its professional handling of diverse genres like social criticism and black comedy. Fearlessly addressing societal issues, including school violence, Mask Girl quickly ascended to the top position in the Netflix Global TOP 10 TV (non-English) category shortly after its release. Impressively, it secured a place in the TOP 10 list in 72 countries, attesting to its global popularity.

