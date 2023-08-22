Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory, Lee Junho’s King The Land and others join most searched dramas on YouTube in 2023

On August 22, YouTube Korea released the top 10 most searched dramas of 2023 and there are some amazing dramas. The top 10 of the list are:- Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory, Son Suk Ku’s Big Bet, Lee Junho’s King The Land, Jung Kyung Ho’s Crash Course In Romance, Lee Je Hoon’s Taxi Driver 2, Ahn Hyo Seop’s Dr. Romantic 3, Uhm Jung Hwa’s Doctor Cha, Agency, Kim Tae Ri’s Revenant and Lee Do Hyun’s The Good Bad Mother.

Top 10 most searched dramas of 2023 on YouTube Korea:

After the list came out, the fans were surprised at the list of dramas and high up or low down the dramas are. The Glory was definitely no. 1 because of how popular the drama got in a short span of time. Korean crowd, especially, related to the stories shown throughout the drama. Big Bet had a small fan base globally but in South Korea, both the seasons had done well, despite being released on an OTT platform like Disney+. King The Land was a phenomenon from episode 1 and people like it because of the main couple and the typical K-drama storyline. Crash Course In Romance, Taxi Driver 2 and Dr. Romantic 3 came one after the other and while each drama is different, it had an impact from the first episode itself. Doctor Cha, Agency and The Good Bad Mother have many female leads that have a lasting impact. Revenant is the only horror drama in the list.

King The Land’s activities:

Because of the content rankings incorporated by Hankook Research from August seventh to thirteenth, King The Land came out ahead of the list and held the position for 5 weeks from the first week of July, and lost the top position once to D.P. 2 last week, yet it rose to the top once more and ended with extraordinary success. The drama has also ranked no.8 in Netflix's Global rankings, even after the show had finished. Lee Junho and SNSD's YoonA starrer show had their promising and less promising times however by the last episode, they rose back to insane popularity around the world.

