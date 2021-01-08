Song Hye Kyo's upcoming drama with Descendants of the Sun writer titled The Glory; Plot details REVEALED

Song Hye Kyo will be seen playing the lead in a new drama penned by Descendants of the Sun writer. The name of the drama has been titled The Glory and it will be a revenge drama.

Song Hye Kyo will soon be seen in a new drama penned by Kim Eun Sook. Fans are thrilled to learn that the Descendants of the Sun star is reuniting with the show's writer for a new show. While fans are discussing which actor should play the male lead, the makers of the drama have revealed more details about the show. As reported by Soompi, the show has been titled The Glory. It is said to be a sad revenge drama.

The story begins at a high school where the female lead dreams of becoming an architect. But she is forced to drop out after she suffers brutal school violence. Years later, the perpetrator ties the knot and welcomes a child. When the child grows up, they join the elementary school where the female lead becomes their homeroom teacher. During the process, she plans her revenge towards the perpetrators and bystanders from her school days.

It has been reported that the series will have multiple seasons. The first season is expected to comprise of eight episodes. The production team and Song Hye Kyo have been confirmed. The filming is scheduled to take place in the second half of the year. Speaking about the drama, Hwa & Dam Pictures said, “‘The Glory’ will contain the interesting storyline of writer Kim Eun Sook, the perfect acting transformation of Song Hye Kyo, and the powerful and delicate producing of director Ahn Gil Ho, so everyone can look forward to it.”

