Song Jae Rim and Yoon So Hee confirmed as leads for upcoming action comedy film ‘Get Rich’

Versatile actor Song Jae Rim and Yoon So Hee set to lead the new action comedy film. Read ahead to know more

Actors Song Jae-rim and Yoon So-hee set to work together in the movie 'Get Rich'. The movie is a comic action drama depicting the story of a father who wins the lottery and suffers from amnesia and his son who struggles to find the lottery winnings. Song Jae-rim takes on the role of film director Oh Gi-ro, who takes the winnings of his father, who lost his memory after winning the lottery. At the hospital where his father was admitted, he is unwittingly involved in a criminal case. Yoon So Hee plays a cold but fierce character who is a former Taekwondo champion and is currently pursuing her dreams as a rookie actress. She will be of essential help to Oh Gi Ro for when he escapes the clutches of a couple of villains in tow.

A source from the movie said, “You will be able to see new sides of the two actors. Please look forward to Song Jae-rim's comic acting and Yoon So-hee's girl crush action performance."

Song Jae Rim began his career as a runway model for the Seoul collections of Juun. J, Herin Homme and Ha Sang Beg, and has also appeared in the magazines Bazaar Korea, Vogue Girl Korea, Dazed & Confused Korea, etc. He began acting in 2009, and his notable roles include a loyal bodyguard in the period drama "Moon Embracing the Sun" (2012) and a cold-blooded assassin in "Two Weeks". He gained popularity as Mo Il Hwa aka Leader Mo in "Inspiring Generation" and through a lead role in the short-lived drama "Idle Mermaid".

Yoon So Hee began her career in the 2013 drama “Sword and Flower”. She is also known for her roles in “Let’s Eat”, “Marriage, Not Dating”, “Memory”, “Queen of the Ring”, “Because This is my First Life”, etc. She has also been cast as the lead for ‘Fang’ which revolves around a 30 year old woman who lives a fulfilling life, leaving behind her carefree years as a 20-something year old.

