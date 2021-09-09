Song Jae Rim CONFIRMED to join 'Blood Riding Love' starring Nam Gyu Ri and Kim Min Seok

On September 9, another cast member joining the lineup for JTBC’s upcoming romance called ‘Blood Riding Love’ has been revealed. Actor Song Jae Rim has been confirmed to be taking on the role of Sung Jae Hoon, a North Korean special forces soldier.

Sung Jae Hoon is a perfect urban man who speaks in the Seoul language and has a sophisticated appearance, but in reality, pursues an ideal higher than capitalism. Song Jae Rim will act as an attractive villain who will threaten the inter-Korean harmony with his actions and is expected to raise the tension in the upcoming drama. Special attention can be given to his charismatic eyes and enviable suit-fit while he takes on becoming a special soldier.

Sung Jae Hoon will be Song Jae Rim’s latest role in dramaland after working in the web series ‘How to Be Thirty’ starring Jung In Sun and CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk in 2021. He has previously acted in famous dramas like ‘Secret Garden’ and ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’.

Previously, Kim Min Seok and Nam Gyu Ri were confirmed for the lead roles of Lloyd who is a South Korean world star who has enlisted in the military and Baek Young Ok who leads North Korea’s eighth army in the special forces as a second lieutenant, respectively. The drama aims to convey a complex relationship between two soldiers from different countries.

Produced by JTBC studio, 'Blood Riding Love' has been scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

