Song Ji Hyo grips the viewers with her bold and cunning character in the teaser for The Witch’s Diner

The teaser video for the drama is out and attracts the audience further. Read on to know about it.

A new teaser has dropped for the upcoming TVING drama ‘The Witch’s Diner’ featuring the charming Song Ji Hyo. The teaser shows Song Ji Hyo in a cunning and evil form as she takes on the character of Jo Hee Ra, a witch who runs a diner where desperate people can come and have their wishes granted in exchange for their souls. She looks elegant and eerie at the same time along with which the background music, the setting and the lightning in darkness amplifies the eeriness of the teaser. It perfectly captures the theme of the fantasy thriller drama which also stars Nam Ji Hyun as a customer and Chae Jong Hyeop who works as a part-timer at the diner.

The posters of the three characters were released last week where Song Ji Hyo had a commandeering aura that coupled perfectly with the dark blue themed poster. Song Ji Hyo is a popular actress who is also a part of the long-time variety show ‘Running Man’. THe other lead actress is Nam Ji Hyun who has worked in highly-watched dramas like ‘Suspicious Partner’ and ‘100 Days My Prince’. Her character poster revealed a worrisome customer who is thinking whether to eat the meal and take the deal or not. Finally, Chase Jong Hyeop’s poster showed him holding what looked like magic potions. The recently debuted actor, who has worked in ‘Sisyphus: The myth’ and ‘Hot Stove League’, is seen gesturing to keep quiet as if to hold his secret safe.

The drama has created a buzz within fans for its exciting suspenseful plot and teaser. It will air its first episode on July 16.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for this drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :TVING Twitter

Share your comment ×