Song Ji Hyo rocks long nails and red hair in latest stills of The Witch's Diner

Song Ji Hyo draws attention after heralding a mysterious transformation through the TVING original "The Witch's Diner".

TVING's original drama The Witch's Diner is attracting attention as a highly anticipated work that will capture senses this summer. It tells the stories of desperate people who come by to eat a magical dish with the hopes of having their personal wishes granted, even at the expense of their own souls. On July 2, Song Ji Hyo said through a broadcasting company, "Writer Koo Sang Hee's original work was popularly known, and when I heard that it was being made into a drama, I wondered how it would be. That is why, when I first received the script, I remember the story being so attractive and fun that I finished reading it very soon.”

Song Ji Hyo also expressed special affection for the character. "Even the witch, Jo Her Ro, was a character I had never tried before. It was so attractive that I was half anticipating and half excited even before the first filming." In addition, “Like a witch, Joo Hee Ra is visually different and mysterious. She has long nails and hass different, compared to ordinary people, eyes and hair. It is impossible to understand what she is thinking. So her magnet-like charm attracts people from the first impression."

It must not have been easy to portray a character that has never been seen in other works, both externally and internally. "I tried to get away from the typical witch figure that people have in mind. I discussed and mulled over it with the drama production team and our stylist team,” she expressed her concerns.

"From small accessories to delicate and unique long nails, red hair, and clothes featuring prints that stand out the witch's image was built. As a person who makes soul food, I applied the image of a more urban and modern witch. I also tried lenses,” she said, reflecting the traces of her efforts down to the smallest detail.

The curiosity about Joo Hee Ra, covered with Song Ji Hyo's meticulous efforts, is inevitably growing. The Witch's Diner will be broadcasted for the first time on July 16.

