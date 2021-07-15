Song Ji Hyo’s TVING fantasy drama unveils new teaser

tvN’s ‘Witch’s Diner’ revealed the latest teaser one day before the premiere. Read ahead to know more.

The new fantasy series by TVING ‘Witch’s Diner’ is set to premiere on July 16 and in celebration of that, TVING released a 30 second trailer that expressed the personalities of the main characters and the unique relationship they share. The drama follows the life of Jung Jin (Nam Ju Hyun), who is an ordinary 28-year-old woman with a job and a boyfriend, but her boyfriend dumps her and she gets fired from her job. Jung Jin then decides to open a restaurant with her mother. The restaurant goes bankrupt. Her mother goes down to the country and Jung Jin is left alone at the restaurant. At that time, Jo Hee-Ra (Song Ji Hyo) appears in front of her.

Jo Hee-Ra is a witch and she wants to borrow Jung Jin's restaurant to open her own restaurant. Jo Hee-Ra's restaurant would make food that grants a customer's wish. In exchange for granting their wish, the customers would give Jo Hee-Ra something that she wants from them. Jung Jin is skeptical at first, but she has an incredible experience from eating Jo Hee-Ra's food. Jung Jin soon works with Jo Hee-Ra and the restaurant becomes popular.

When asked about the reason behind her choice of drama, Song Ji Hyo explained, “I wanted to do a drama with an original concept. At the time, I was obsessed with fantasy, but after reading the script, I knew I had to do it. I fell in love with the script, so we joined together.”

Ji Hyo also explained that since the character was completely different from her, she tried many ways to get into the feel of Jo Hee Ra, from changing her clothes and hair to constantly practicing her looks. Since she was excited by her character, the process fitting into her character was interesting as well.

‘Witch’s Diner’ is a soul-charging brutal fantasy drama created by the witch Hee-ra, business partners Jin, and part-timer Gil-yong with guests full of stories in a witch restaurant selling wishes with a price. Jae-Hyeon So, who planned and produced 'Secret Forest' and 'One Hundred Days', and was the executive producer of “It's Okay to not be Okay”', took over as director.

