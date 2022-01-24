Song Joong Ki & 2PM’s Junho flaunt their friendship at the latter’s fan meeting; See PIC

A friendship like no other! 2PM’s Junho held his solo fan meeting ‘JUNHO THE MOMENT’ on January 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) at the Blue Square’s Mastercard Hall in Seoul in an offline format. This was followed by an offline as well as online fan meeting on January 23, at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST), streamed on the Beyond LIVE app.

While Junho has been known as a singer and a member of boy group 2PM ever since his debut, his recent ventures in the acting world have catapulted him to worldwide fame. Acting as the heir to the throne and eventually the King, Yi San in MBC’s ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’, Junho found a cornerstone to his standing as an actor with this role. The fan meeting came more or less as an eventful celebration of the successful end of the same. And while we’re sure his contact list consists of multiple uber famous names, this one dropped in as a surprise to many.

Actor Song Joong Ki of ‘Descandants of the Sun’ and more recently, ‘Vincenzo’ fame, attended ‘JUNHO THE MOMENT’ as a special guest. During his visit, fans mentioned that the ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ star expressed his wish to act as brothers with Lee Junho. It was also revealed that Song Joong Ki wanted Junho to make a cameo appearance in ‘Vincenzo’ as it also starred fellow 2PM member Taecyeon. Members Nichkhun and Chansung made a brief appearance which was loved by the fans. However, Junho was said to have been busy during the shoot.

Song Joong Ki shared the below selfie he took with the ‘Good Manager’ star on a fan’s phone at the fan meeting and thanked them for uploading it. What a pair of handsome besties!

