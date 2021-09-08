Song Joong Ki amid discussions to host the ‘26th Busan International Film Festival’ taking place on THIS date

Good news for Song Joong Ki fans! On September 8, Sports Seoul reported that Song Joong Ki has been approached to host the opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival happening from October 6 to 15. Song Joong Ki's management confirmed that the talented actor has indeed received the offer and is positively considering it.

Besides the offer to host the prestigious film festival, Song Joong Ki's record-breaking sci-fi movie 'Space Sweepers' is one of the many films to premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival. For those unversed, The Busan International Film Festival also known as BIFF is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. The first festival, held from 13 to 21 September 1996, was also the first international film festival in Korea. The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries to a global audience. Another notable feature is the appeal of the festival to young people, both in terms of the large youthful audience it attracts and through its efforts to develop and promote young talent. This is the 26th year of the prestigious film festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Song Joong Ki resumed filming his forthcoming movie 'Bogota,' which got postponed due to Covid 19. The actor is also confirmed to star in a new revenge drama, JTBC's 'The Youngest Son of Chaebol Family' alongside Shin Hyun Been.

