Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin prepare for a final showdown with their arch rivals in Vincenzo

tvN’s Vincenzo has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode! Read on to find out.

We are nearing the end of Vincenzo and we aren't ready to say goodbye just yet. Vincenzo enjoyed great success throughout its runtime with audiences showering it with abundant love. Song Joong Ki plays Vincenzo Cassano an Italian lawyer of Korean descent who is a consigliere of the Mafia. He moves back to Korea after a conflict with his organisation and crosses paths with the sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young. Together they join forces to take down the mighty Babel of Korea.

In the new teasers ahead of the 19th episode, we can see Vincenzo and Hong Cha Young prepared to take down their enemies in the courtroom. So far we know that Vincenzo and Hong Cha Young have locked horns with Babel's Jang Han Seok. In the end, Jang Han Seok goes to the prison voluntarily to avoid danger, it will be nice to see how Vincenzo hands his arch-rival Jang Han Seok a crushing defeat in the end.

Hong Cha Young looks confident, her eyes raging with anger as the lawyer of the plaintiff’s side, and Choi Myung Hee’s eyes are venomous as she stares sharply at someone. Vincenzo is sitting in the witness seat, and the rest of the Geumga Plaza members are in the audience. Jang Han Seo joins hands with Vincenzo to take on his brother Jang Han Seok. The stage is set for the final showdown. It is good versus evil. Episode 19 of Vincenzo will air on May 1 at 9 pm KST.

You can check out the teaser images below:

ALSO READ: Here's why K dramas should take timely breaks for a quality check of their dramas; Feat Vincenzo and Mouse

Will you miss Vincenzo? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is the final episode of Vincenzo airing? Today on May 1st, Vincenzo will be airing the 19th episode and tomorrow on May 2 the final episode. You can watch the final episode on Netflix.

Share your comment ×