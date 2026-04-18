Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders make first couple appearance at public event 3 years after marriage

Song Joong Ki and his wife, actress Katy Louise Saunders, have been married for over three years now. The couple, which met and dated in private for a brief period before deciding to walk the aisle together and declare their love, are said to be gearing up for their first-ever couple event together. The duo has been announced as the special guests for the 7th regular concert, Kinderszenen, which is set to be held on Saturday.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders plan official participation in a Seoul event

As per the latest reports, Korean star Song Joong Ki and his partner, British actress Katy Louise Saunders, have been invited to make an appearance at the 7th regular concert by the Gaon Soloists on April 18 at the Seoul Arts Center IBK Chamber Hall in Seocho-gu, Seoul. This will mark their first official couple appearance for an event in more than three years of their marriage.

The couple will join musical actress Kim So Hyun as special guests during the performance, which is said to be themed around Robert Schumann’s Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood). They are expected to sit together and deliver a reading as part of the program, having personally expressed their wish to appear in it. The couple shares two children, a son and a daughter, whom they welcomed in June 2023 and November 2024, respectively.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders got married in January 2023 by registering it and then announcing it via his agency to the entertainment industry. They also confirmed their first pregnancy at the same time.

Maintaining a low profile, the Korean star has continued to take on many new projects after his second marriage. He was previously married to actress Song Hye Kyo, with whom he was a co-star on Descendants of the Sun, alongside Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo. The two got married in 2017, announcing their separation and finalizing their divorce due to ‘personality differences’ in 2019.

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