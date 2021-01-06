Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri starrer Space Sweepers to release on the OTT platform on THIS date

It was previously revealed that Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri starrer Space Sweepers was headed to the OTT platform. Now, the makers have revealed that the movie will release on Netflix next month.

Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri's upcoming movie Space Sweepers has finally bagged a release date. The South Korean movie was initially scheduled to release in 2020. However, owing to the pandemic, the space-themed movie was among the many movies that were forced to delay its release date. It was then reported that the movie was headed to the online streaming platform. Now, the makers of the movie have now revealed that Space Sweepers will be headed to the OTT platform in February.

As reported by AllKPop, Space Sweepers will release on Netflix on February 5. We've marked the date and have begun our countdown! For the unversed, Space Sweepers is a futuristic movie based in 2092. The movie, set in space, is first of its kind flick in the South Korean entertainment industry and it sees Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri team up for the first time. While Kim Tae Ri essays the role of a fierce captain Jang, Song Joong Ki plays Tae Ho, the pilot of the aircraft. The duo is joined by Jin Sun Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin and Richard Armitage in the movie. Space Sweepers is directed by Jo Sung Hee, who also helmed Song Joong Ki's movie A Werewolf Boy.

Speaking about the script, Song Joong Ki revealed he learned about the script during the filming of A Werewolf Boy, which was about nine years ago. Find out what he thought at the time here: Song Joong Ki learned about Space Sweepers 9 years ago: Thought concept was new; Attracted to the challenge

