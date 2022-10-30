Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri’s agencies deny dating rumors
Space Sweepers co-stars Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri were once again caught into dating rumors.
South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri were once again caught in dating rumors recently. An alleged photo of the two began circulating on the internet earlier this week and though many doubted its source, the talk soon turned big enough that the two actors’ agencies had to get involved.
The photo
The alleged photo that has been reshared by multiple people online shows a man dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, and the woman in hoodie and comfortable pants under bucket hats. They walked hand in hand down an alley and were reportedly ‘caught’ by some fans of the two. The original account holder did not name who the people in the photos were however, others online began speculating it to be Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri on a date in Paris. Soon after, fans of the two debunked that the stars in the photo were in fact the couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin who got married earlier in the year and are about to welcome a baby boy. The said photo was reportedly taken on their honeymoon.
Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri
The two actors’ agencies did not respond to the initial rumors however as too many people began spreading the rumor they each decided to release separate statements. Song Joong Ki’s agency said that the dating rumors are completely untrue while Kim Tae Ri’s agency called them groundless.
Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri worked together on the film ‘Space Sweepers’ which was released in early 2021. He played the role of Kim Tae Ho while she embodied Captain Jang Shyun Sook. Their fabulous chemistry and heartwarming comments made during promotions also ignited similar rumors at the time of the movie’s release which were also denied by the agencies.
