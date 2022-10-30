Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri’s agencies deny dating rumors

South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri were once again caught in dating rumors recently. An alleged photo of the two began circulating on the internet earlier this week and though many doubted its source, the talk soon turned big enough that the two actors’ agencies had to get involved.

The photo

The alleged photo that has been reshared by multiple people online shows a man dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, and the woman in hoodie and comfortable pants under bucket hats. They walked hand in hand down an alley and were reportedly ‘caught’ by some fans of the two. The original account holder did not name who the people in the photos were however, others online began speculating it to be Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri on a date in Paris. Soon after, fans of the two debunked that the stars in the photo were in fact the couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin who got married earlier in the year and are about to welcome a baby boy. The said photo was reportedly taken on their honeymoon.