Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon starrer crime thriller film ‘Bogota’ finally wraps up filming

On October 6th, Megabox Plus M announced that the anticipated film ‘Bogota’ has finally finished filming despite the hiatus due to COVID-19. 'Bogota' is a crime drama about people who start a risky deal to survive in Bogota, the last land chosen by hopeless lives. Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, and Kwon Hae Hyo appeared in the cast.

Filming for 'Bogota' started in January last year in Bogota, Colombia, but in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 50% of the filming was done locally and all had to be withdrawn. After that, the production team searched for a way and resumed filming in Korea in July of this year, and recently finished all filming. Filming in Korea also had a difficult journey, with one of the officials confirmed with COVID-19, and filming was suspended for about two weeks. Regarding the completion of the campaign, director Kim Seong Je said, "I was able to arrive at the port as I received the headwind of the plague that swept the entire planet. I was able to come without shipwreck with the understanding, concessions and fighting spirit of the actors and staff. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.”

Song Joong Ki said, "I think it will be a very special movie that will overcome many hurdles, and good results will pour out as much as the hurdles are overcome. Just as Guk Hee arrived in Colombia and grew up one step at a time, actor Song Joong Ki learned a lot while meeting Bogota. It was a time to learn and feel things.” Song Joong Ki took on the role of Guk Hee, a figure who arrived from Bogota at the age of 19 without a penny, started from the bottom and finally took control of Bogota's business district and stood at the top. After coming to Colombia as a resident of a large corporation, Lee Hee Joon , who took on the role of 'Sooyoung', who has successfully established himself among merchants in Bogota based on excellent survival and resourcefulness, said, "All the actors, directors, and staff who worked with me worked very hard, I was also very grateful to the Colombian staff who worked with me on the show." He thanked the actors and staff who worked hard together. Kwon Hae Hyo, who played the role of Park Byeong Jang, a successful merchant and the head of the Korean Merchant Association, who was the Vietnam War comrade of Guk Hee’s father and the Guk Hee’s family came to Bogota, Colombia. The movie is scheduled to meet the audience after follow-up filming and post-production.

