Song Joong Ki and Lee Jong Suk’s agency merges with Itaewon Class, RUN ON creators

Popular talent management agency HiSTORY D&C and growing production company ZIUM CONTENT have decided to combine their teams to create something bigger. Announcing their merger officially through their Instagram and other social media, it was also revealed that their names will now be mixed together as well to create a new title for the agencies, to be used henceforth.

The management and production company will now be known as ‘HighZium studio’. Here is the official announcement from the two.

“HiSTORY D&C and ZIUM CONTENT have completed the merger process

and changed the company name to ‘HighZium studio’ to announce a new beginning.

‘HighZium studio’ means that HiSTORY D&C and ZIUM CONTENT will work together to create more high-class stories.

HiSTORY D&C is a growing entertainment company behind the production of TV series <Start-Up> and <Artificial City> and managing actors GO BOGYEOL, KEUM SAEROK, RYU HAEJUN, SEO EUNSOO, SONG JOONGKI, YANG KYUNGWON, OH EUISIK, LEE JONGSUK, LIM CHEOLSOO, JEONG JAEKWANG, and HAN JEEWON.

ZIUM CONTENT is a company specializing in production which solidified its basis with several years of various popular works, including <Confession Couple>, <Itaewon Class>, <RUN ON>, <Annarasumanara>, <Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area>, and <It’s Beautiful Now>.

The two companies that created trust and value in their respective areas have met to strengthen their competitiveness and create positive synergy in the broad fields of planning, production, and management in ‘HighZium studio’. We ask for your love and support for the new endeavor of ‘HighZium studio’.

Thank you.”

