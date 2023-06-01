Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min’s Reborn Rich to be renewed for season 2? Production team responds

Popular K-drama ‘Reborn Rich’ starring Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min in the lead roles is said to have been planning a second season. Reports on June 1 claimed that the pre-production of a sequel to the JTBC K-drama was under discussion. The VFX and production teams of the original show have since weighed in on the possibilities, with the latter confirming that the detailed discussions about season two are yet to be done.

Reborn Rich second season

Initial reports suggested that a ‘Reborn Rich’ prequel focusing of the past of Jin Yang Cheol, played by actor Lee Sung Min in the original, is in the planning stage. Soon after, it was said that the VFX team of the show responded to the reports denying any confirmation and said that nothing was official yet. Insiders claim that the novel writer of ‘Youngest Son of the Conglomerate’ which is the inspiration for the K-drama is involved in the discussions about the prequel. Meanwhile, there are talks of the the original drama's writer and director being changed for the prequel.

Production team’s response

The first season of the show received a massively positive response from the audiences with it achieving the nationwide viewership rating of 26.9 per cent for its finale episode, the second highest in Korean cable TV history. Thus there have been multiple talks about the renewal of the show. Following the reports, ‘Reborn Rich’ production team shared, “As many people are interested in season 2, we are thinking about various plans, but no specific discussion has been conducted yet.”

About Reborn Rich

The revenge-fantasy story follows Yoon Hyun Woo, played by Song Joong Ki, who is an employee of the Soonyang Group but is wrongfully killed, despite his loyalty to them. Lee Sung Min took on the role of the Soonyang Group’s founder, Jin Yang Cheol. Following his murder, Yoon Hyun Woo gets reincarnated in the body of Jin Dong Joo in the past, as the youngest grandson of the chaebol family. He devises an intricate plan to take over the conglomerate in order to take his revenge. The show first premiered on November 18, 2022, and ran for a total of 16 episodes.



