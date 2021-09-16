Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam CONFIRMED to host opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival

Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam are uniting as MCs! On September 16, it was confirmed that the two actors will be hosting the opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival, which will be held this upcoming October. The opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival will be held on October 6, and the festival will be held for 10 days until October 15.

Previously, it was reported that Song Joong Ki has been approached to host the opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival and his management confirmed that he is positively considering the offer. Now, it is confirmed that the actor is indeed hosting the prestigious ceremony alongside the talented actress Park So Dam. Besides the offer to host the prestigious film festival, Song Joong Ki's record-breaking sci-fi movie 'Space Sweepers' is one of the many films to premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival. Also, the long-awaited Netflix series 'Hellbound' starring Yoo Ah In, and 'My Name' starring Han So Hee, will have their first and grandest world premiere at the imminent festival.

Both Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam have experienced hosting in the past, such as in music shows and K-Drama and K-Pop award ceremonies. For those unversed, The Busan International Film Festival also known as BIFF is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. The first festival, held from 13 to 21 September 1996, was also the first international film festival in Korea. The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries to a global audience. Another notable feature is the appeal of the festival to young people, both in terms of the large youthful audience it attracts and through its efforts to develop and promote young talent. This is the 26th year of the prestigious film festival.

The 'Record Of Youth' actress will make her silver-screen comeback with 'Phantom' and Song Joong Ki will greet audiences with his forthcoming movie 'Bogota' and has also been confirmed to star in the new revenge drama, JTBC's 'The Youngest Son of Chaebol Family' alongside Shin Hyun Been.

