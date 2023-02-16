Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders depart for Hungary for former’s My Name Is Loh Kiwan shoot

Song Joong Ki gave the surprise of the year to all the fans of the star when he announced that he had married actress Katy Louise Saunders who is known to have been dating for only a while now. The couple revealed the happy news as the Korean actor shared a heartfelt letter to his fans on his official fancafe on January 30 on his way back from registering it. Even more shocking was the news of his upcoming first child as the actor gleefully revealed it to the netizens expressing his excitement about being rewarded with a new life.

On February 16, just a couple of weeks after becoming husband and wife, the two have decided to leave South Korea where the British beauty and her family are known to have been residing for some time now. The stars were spotted leaving from the Incheon International Airport in the afternoon as it was further revealed that they will be travelling to Europe. Song Joong Ki is known to have a shooting schedule in Hungary for his upcoming project, the Netflix movie ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’ where he will be seen playing the titular character.

While on their way, the two were seen in matching black outfits along with their dog sitting safely in Katy Louise Saunders’ hands as they carefully manoeuvred the crowd gathered for a glimpse of them. The guards at their side warned the media and fans to not get too close to them for safety reasons and the two were able to get inside the airport safely.

About ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’

Song Joong Ki will play the lead role of Loh Kiwan, who is a North Korean defector. After running away, he travels to Belgium where he meets a woman named Marie, to be played by Choi Sung Eun, and the two unexpectedly begin to fall in love. The latter character is that of a professional shooter from South Korea who loses hope in her life. Jo Han Chul, Lee Il Hwa, Kim Sung Ryung, Seo Hyun Woo, and Seo Hyun Woo are set to join the cast lineup.