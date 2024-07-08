Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders expecting second child after birth of son in June 2023; report
Good news seems to be in the air as actor Song Joong Ki is reportedly ready to be a father of two with wife Katy Louise Saunders. Read more on this below.
On July 8, 2024, a South Korean news outlet, News1 exclusively reported that popular actor Song Joong Ki is expecting his second child with wife Katy Louise Saunders. The couple has been keeping the matter private and focusing on Katy’s prenatal care with close friends and family.
Congratulations to the couple on the exciting news!