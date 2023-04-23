Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders romantic date in Rome, fans gush over actress' baby bump

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, who is known for his work in hit K-dramas like ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘Vincenzo,’ was recently spotted in Rome with his wife, former television anchor Katy Louise Saunder. The couple was seen holding hands and enjoying a romantic date in the city of love. Fans were surprised and delighted to see the two together and even more surprised to see Katy flaunt her baby bump for the first time in public.

Song Joong Ki is out on a romantic date with wife Katy Louise Saunder

The images that recently surfaced online show Song Joong Ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, engaged in conversation while strolling along a street in Rome. Katy's baby bump was prominently visible as she wore a white top with black leggings, a grey cardigan, and sunglasses, while Song Joong Ki was dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt and pants for a casual off-duty look. The couple was seen holding hands as they walked, with Song Joong Ki even holding her close in one of the pictures. Fans have been gushing over the couple since the photos were leaked, praising Song Joong Ki for being a protective and caring husband. As previously seen at Incheon airport, where the couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife, Song Joong Ki has continued to prioritize his wife's safety and well-being.

We are in a completely new era; Fans praising Song Joong Ki's lack of concern about being photographed by reporters

Fans have been quick to point out the changes they've noticed in Song Joong Ki since he met his wife, Katy Louise Saunders. They say that he seems more relaxed and unconcerned about being photographed with his wife. Some have even compared their casual pictures to those of Hollywood power couples.

Fans have also been buzzing about Katy's baby bump, which is clearly visible in the latest pictures of the couple. Fans have been sharing their reactions to the photos online. This isn't the first time that the couple has been spotted together; they were also seen at Incheon International Airport last February as they prepared to fly to Hungary for the filming of Song Joong Ki's upcoming film, ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’. During that outing, the actor was seen holding Katy protectively and even rubbing her back as they made their way through the airport with their pet dog, Nalla.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Encounter actor Park Bo Gum makes headlines as he spotted attending Master's thesis workshop at his university