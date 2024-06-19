Song Joong Ki, the legendary K-drama actor, has been recently spotted by fans in an expensive neighborhood of Seoul, South Korea. However, he was not alone and was accompanied by his wife, Katy Louise Sanders, on a stroll with their newborn baby.

Song Joong Ki spotted with wife and newborn baby

On June 17, 2024, a new picture of Song Joong Ki hit the internet which quickly gained traction from the fans. The actor was seen with his newlywed wife, Katy Louise Saunders, taking a stroll in trendy Hannam-dong Seoul, South Korea. He was also spotted pushing the stroller with his newborn baby.

It was one of the first times fans witnessed the actor with his child and everyone expressed their overwhelming emotions online. Moreover, the image dropped a day after Father’s Day and the artist received many congratulations for the new chapter of his life.

Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to the British actress Katy Louise Saunders in 2023, following his divorce from his ex-wife, Song Hye Kyo. The couple tied the knot in January 2023, and in the same year, they also revealed that they were expecting a baby.

They welcomed their child in June and have kept the newborn’s details private. After exactly a year, the actor made a public appearance with his family. Fans are filled with joy, and the idea of him being a father has finally settled in for many.

However, the couple is surely known for their extravagant lifestyle. They previously became the talk of the town when it was reported that their new home is situated in Hannam Dong, one of the most posh areas of Seoul. Moreover, it is worth 20.0 billion KRW (about $14.5 million USD), which especially blew everyone away.

More about Song Joong Ki and his projects

Song Joong Ki gained tremendous popularity with his role in the K-drama Descendants of the Sun and has remained unstoppable since. He also gained critical acclaim for his performances in the shows Vincenzo and Reborn Rich. Moreover, he returned to the acting scene with the movie My Name Is Loh Kiwan in 2024, released exclusively on Netflix. The actor will be appearing in more projects soon in the near future.



