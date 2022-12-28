Song Joong Ki auditioned for British TV show thanks to girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders? 5 rumours debunkedq

Song Joong Ki has been in the headlines for multiple reasons. In fact, every time the actor does the tiniest of things, it becomes a matter of global interest as netizens and fans flock to check what is up. This time was no different. After initial reports of the actor having begun a new relationship, his agency confirmed it and thus rose international interest in Song Joong Ki’s latest news. It was his first time confirming a relationship following his divorce with South Korean actress and fellow ‘Descendants of the Sun’ star Song Hye Kyo .

On December 26, it was confirmed by Song Joong Ki’s agency HighZium Studio, which is responsible for his management, that he was in a relationship. They said, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with good feelings. We hope that you can support their relationship.” Furthermore, they added that nothing more than his relationship status could be confirmed at the time, “We ask for your understanding that information other than the fact that they are in a relationship cannot be confirmed. Please refrain from writing any unconfirmed or speculative reports.”

The two were said to have been dating for over a year now, having met last year through a mutual friend who introduced them to each other.

Who is Song Joong Ki’s girlfriend?

Korean media reported that they had indeed spotted a woman accompanying the actor returning from an overseas schedule on December 9, and speculated that it was his girlfriend. It was further reported that the actor had introduced his lady love to the staff members of his latest drama ‘Reborn Rich’ during the press conference held in Singapore on December 7. While the earlier reports revealed that it was a British woman, her being a non-celebrity was soon under scrutiny.

Is it Katy Louise Saunders?

Photos and videos from the couple’s visits to different weddings made people believe that it was Katy Louise Saunders who now had Song Joong Ki’s heart. The online detectives began their work and soon spotted a mention of his alleged girlfriend during his speech at the APAN STAR AWARDS after winning the Daesang. He also seemed to have mentioned her two dogs, Maya and Antes along with thanking his own pet Nalla. His agency refused to disclose the name of his girlfriend and continued with their stand about only confirming his dating news.

Is Song Joong Ki’s girlfriend pregnant?

A post in an online community began gaining attention where it was noted that a person saw Song Joong Ki and his girlfriend at an OB-GYN’s clinic. Soon, talk about the British woman being pregnant with the actor’s baby began doing the rounds. While fans of the actor came to his defence saying that merely spotting him at the doctor’s office did not mean that his girlfriend was pregnant, netizens began to further analyze the photos of the two. His agency once again did not confirm or deny anything related to this matter, stating that it was his private life.

Did Song Joong Ki audition for a British TV show?

It was reported that the South Korean actor whose recent role was in the JTBC K-drama ‘Reborn Rich’ had auditioned for a role in an upcoming British TV show. Further speculations rose about it being due to the influence of his girlfriend, allegedly British actress Katy Louise Saunders. There were talks of the actor trying out for a role in a BBC drama in 2021 after he had completed filming for ‘Vincenzo’, as told by industry representatives. HighZium Studio came back with a response about checking if the rumours were true and if it was indeed a BBC show that the actor was aiming for.

According to the actor’s agency, “Song Joong Ki did not audition for the British network BBC for a series, but rather he had a meeting with a representative.” They further added that the actor was open to acting overseas, however, no projects were confirmed as of this moment. They did not comment if his girlfriend was involved in any way leading to the meeting with the official.

What has been confirmed so far and what is only rumoured

Song Joong Ki is dating a British woman who he met through an acquaintance. If it is British actress Katy Louise Saunders, has not been confirmed and neither if she is pregnant. The Reborn Rich actor did not audition for a role in a BBC series but instead met an official. He may work in a foreign language project soon, but nothing has been set in stone.