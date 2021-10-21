Song Joong Ki, Bae Suzy, ‘Penthouse’ and more land awards at the ‘Seoul International Drama Awards 2021’

On October 21, stars adorned the red carpet as they bagged many awards. It is an annual international drama festival that celebrates dramas from around the world. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, this year’s ceremony was held without an audience and without face-to-face contact. Song Joong Ki, Bae Suzy and more were the receivers of the awards.

This year’s Grand Prize went to JTBC’s ‘Missing Child’ by director Jo Yong Won, who also won Best Director, while the drama’s main actor Park Hyuk Kwon won Best Actor. ‘Vincenzo’ took home the Excellent Korean Drama award, with Song Joong Ki taking an award for his acting in the drama. Bae Suzy won the ‘Outstanding Korean Actress’ for her exceptional acting skills in ‘Start Up’.

The drama, along with ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Kairos’ won ‘Outstanding Korean Drama’. Young Tak’s ‘Okay’ from ‘Revolutionary Sisters’ won the ‘Best OST in Korean Drama’. The legendary drama ‘Penthouse’ won the ‘Serial Drama Golden Bird Prize’.

JTBC’s one act drama ‘Missing Child’ bags a lot of awards as the mini-series captures many hearts for its emotional themes and the main cast’s exceptional acting. The drama revolved around 3-year-old Sung Min who disappeared in a store. His parents, Jo Yoon Seok (Park Hyuk Kwon) and his wife Kang Mi Ra (Jang So Yeon), have searched for Sung Min for more than 10 years.

Finally, they get their son back after 11 years. The couple thought if they got Sung Min back, their lives would return to normal. Tragedy, that first began when Sung Min disappeared, still goes on.

Congratulations to all the well-deserved winners and hardworking nominees!

