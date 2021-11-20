Song Joong Ki bags Best Actor award for 'Space Sweepers' at the 26th Chunsa International Film Festival

Good news for Ki Ailes (Song Joong Ki fandom) around the world! On November 19, the '26th Chunsa International Film Festival' was held at the Cinecity in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. The event was hosted by pop columnist Kim Tae Hoon. Song Joong Ki took home the 'Best Actor Award' for his role in the film 'Space Sweepers.'

On this day, director Jo Sung-Hee who directed the film 'Space Sweepers' also won the award for Best Director while Song Joong Ki took home the award for Best Actor. Song Joong Ki graciously accepted the honour and thanked the cast and crew of 'Space Sweepers' who made the process of filming easy and enjoyable. He also revealed that he contemplated a lot before signing the film and finally signed on the dotted line because of director Jo Sung-Hee, as he has complete faith in the director's abilities.

Song Joong Ki managed to beat Sol Kyung Gu for the movie 'The Book of Fish', Yoo Ah In in 'Voice of Silence,' 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae for the action crime 'Deliver Us from Evil' and Cho Jin Woong in 'Me and Me.'

Regarded as the first South Korean space blockbuster film, 'Space Sweepers' stars Song Joong Ki as Kim Tae Ho a former commander of the Space Guards and the first-ever UTS Genius alongside Captain Jang, played by Kim Tae Ri. Song Joong Ki played a father for the first time on screen as well. It is rumoured that the film will return with a second instalment soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

