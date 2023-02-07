Song Joong Ki confirmed to act as North Korean defector in My Name Is Loh Kiwan; Choi Sung Eun joins film

Song Joong Ki seems to have chosen his next project already! On February 7, it was confirmed that the ‘Vincenzo’ fame actor will be leading a new upcoming film going on floors with Netflix soon. The main cast of the movie was revealed as well.

It was revealed that Song Joong Ki will become the titular Loh Kiwan. Choi Sung Eun who was last seen in ‘The Sound of Magic’ with Ji Chang Wook and Hwang In Yeop, will be taking on the role of Marie. Jo Han Chul who has previously worked with both of them will play Marie’s father Yoon Sung. Lee Il Hwa will act as her mother Jung Joo. Kim Sung Ryung’s character Ok Hee is someone who is the cause behind Loh Kiwan's fleeting from North Korea while Seo Hyun Woo will act as Loh Kiwan his uncle Eun Chul. Lee Sang Hee will be Sun Joo, a Korean immigrant.

What is the story of My Name Is Loh Kiwan?

‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’ is the story based on the novel ‘I Met Loh Kiwan’ by Jo Hae Jin. It follows Loh Kiwan who defects North Korea to end up in Belgium with a lot of hopes but struggles to remain as a refugee. He meets a woman named Marie who lives in Belgium but has no wish to continue her life. The two fall in love over the course of many happenings. Loh Kiwan has no future plans but only wants to survive in a new land where he knows nothing and meets Sun Joo in a factory. On the other hand, Marie is a Korean professional shooter with a Belgian citizenship but does not wish to continue living like this. She surprisingly begins to have feelings for Loh Kiwan right after meeting him for the first time.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki recently announced a piece of very happy news by revealing his decision to marry his girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, who is a British actress. The two have already registered their marriage with a baby on the way. It is expected that their wedding reception will be held soon.