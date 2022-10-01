Song Joong Ki forgoes pay for upcoming noir film to maintain project’s artistic quality

In particular, 'Hwaran' is known as Song Joong Ki's new movie, which received great acclaim for his drama ' Vincenzo '. Of course, High Story, who is in charge of the production of Song Joong Ki's agency, History DNC, will participate in the production of 'Hwaran'. However, it is definitely unusual for Song Joong Ki, the lead actor, to participate without pay.

On September 30th, Song Joong Ki' s side announced that Song Joong Ki would appear without pay in the movie 'Hwaran' which is a noir work that depicts the story of a boy Yeon Gyu (Hong Sa Bin), who wants to escape from the hellish reality, meets Chi Gun (Song Joong Ki), the middle boss of the organization, and becomes together in a precarious world. Expectations are high that it will herald the birth of a noir of two precarious men struggling desperately to escape from a reality without a future.

According to the production team, Song Joong Ki expressed his extraordinary attachment and anticipation to the work from the first actual filming, while 'Hwaran' started cranking on the 13th. It is said that he showed a strong transformation from his appearance to digest the role of Chi Gun, the middle boss of the organization. Above all, Song Joong Ki said, "I am happy to participate in 'Hwaran', and it is a new challenge for myself, so I have a different feeling. Attention is paid to what kind of transformation Song Joong Ki will show in 'Hwaran'.”

Song Joong Ki rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ (2010) and the variety show ‘Running Man’ (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series ‘The Innocent Man’ (2012), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ (2019) and ‘Vincenzo’ (2021), as well as the hit films ‘A Werewolf Boy’ (2012), ‘The Battleship Island’ (2017) and ‘Space Sweepers’ (2021).

