Song Joong Ki, Han Hyo Joo, Youn Yuh Jung and John Cho to attend 2023 Busan International Film Festival

Song Joong Ki last seen in Reborn Rich, Han Hyo Joo currently seen in Moving, Youn Yuh Jung, the veteran Korean actress, and John Cho will be seen at this year's Busan International Film Festival. The lineup is revealed to be for the Actors House at the film festival. The 2023 Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 4 to 13 at the Busan Cinema Center.

About The 2023 Busan International Film Festival

Park Eun Bin, the female lead from Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Lee Je Hoon, the male lead from Taxi Driver will be seen hosting the opening ceremony of the 2023 Busan International Film Festival. Actors House was established in 2021 and since then has received immense love and praise for being a special talk program where the actors are invited to have a conversation about the film industry and look back on their journey as an actor. They share behind-the-scenes stories and their future plans or projects in the industry. Youn Yuh Jung is the first Korean actress to win the 93rd American Academy Awards as the Best Supporting Actress for the film Minari. She will be visiting the Actors House.

More actors in the Actors House lineup

Song Joong Ki who was seen in the movie Hopeless and was one of the hosts for the 26th Busan International Film Festival will be at the Actors House. Actors from the films selected in the category "Korean Cinema Today - Special Premiere" along with Han Hyo Joo from the film Believer 2 will be seen at the festival. John Cho, a Korean-American actor will also be seen to greet audiences at the festival. Moving which is a recent South Korean thriller series is nominated at the Asia Content Awards at this year's Busan International Film Festival under six categories.

