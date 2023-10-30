Song Joong Ki has hilarious response to questions regarding his son; gets mixed reaction

Song Joong Ki has impressed fans with multiple hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Vincento, Reborn Rich, and more. The actor made headlines when he shared the news about his new family. Song Joong Ki, who recently welcomed his first child, was asked about his son. His response has received a mixed response from netizens.

Song Joong Ki's response to a journalist when asked about his son makes netizens uneasy

Song Joong Ki was recently spotted at the airport with his dog, Nala, who is beloved by the fans. The actor had his mask on and was seen in casual clothing. As the paparazzi began asking him questions, one of his answers made netizens feel uneasy. When asked if he had thought of a name for his son, Song Joong Ki replied, "Why should I tell you that?" While the journalist herself laughed it off, fans have raised eyebrows at his answer as some thought that the actor sounded rude during the interaction.

However, the actor did clarify instantly that it was a joke and they have decided on their son's name. Song Joong Ki continued the conversation with the journalist and answered questions that they had regarding his family. Many fans came to the actor's defense too and pointed out that this is just his personality. Some even thought that it was wrong of the paparazzi to have asked him a personal question.

More about Song Joong Ki and his latest appearance

Song Joong Ki's film Hopeless saw its theatrical release in South Korea on October 19. The film which also features the hit singer Bibi, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The film is a noir thriller piece by Kim Chang Hoon. It tells the story of a boy Yeon Gyoo who runs away from his hometown where violence is rampant. The 18-year-old only wishes for a hopeful life with his mother.

Song Joong Ki was seen in the drama Reborn Rich prior to this.

