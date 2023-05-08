Song Joong Ki-Hong Sa Bin's Hopeless unveils new poster ahead of Cannes screening

Song Joong Ki's upcoming movie ‘Hopeless’ is gearing up to make its international debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. After being invited to the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, the makers unveiled an overseas poster, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from this highly anticipated film.

Plus M Entertainment, the film's distributor, unveiled an overseas poster for 'Hopeless' on May 8.

The Plot of the film

The movie ‘Hopeless’ is the debut film of director Kim Chang Hoon and follows the story of a young man named Yeon Gyu, played by Hong Sa Bin, who dreams of escaping his miserable life. Along the way, he meets Chi Geon, played by Song Joong Ki, who is a middle management member of an organization. The two of them team up and navigate the dangerous world they live in. BIBI is also part of the cast.

In the poster released for the movie, the two main characters are seen standing alone in a desolate landscape. Yeon Gyu is an 18-year-old boy who has nowhere to turn in his harsh reality, while Chi Geon is a mobster who has always lived life on his own terms. The poster's imagery evokes a sense of loneliness as the two men stare off into the distance, leaving the viewers curious about how their paths will intersect and what they will find in a world that seems hopeless.

Invited by Cannes Film Festival

‘Hopeless’ will screen in the Un Certain Regard section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which is going to take place from May 16 to May 27, and will be released in Korea later this year.

With the movie's premiere at Cannes, fans and moviegoers alike can expect to see a powerful and thought-provoking work of cinema that will leave a lasting impact. Song Joong Ki's acting prowess is on full display in this film, and his performance is sure to be a standout among the other entries at the festival.

'Hopeless' promises to be an emotionally charged and unforgettable movie that will captivate audiences and leave them moved. The international poster for the film offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world that Song Joong Ki and his co-stars have created, and we can't wait to see the full picture when the movie is released.

