Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been: Vincenzo team reconvenes for wrap-up party but what about season 2?

K-drama ‘Vincenzo’ wowed everyone with its gripping storyline, fascinating cast chemistry and an almost complete love angle executed to perfection by leads Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been who made the best pair. Premiering on February 20, 2021, and running for 20 episodes, it found a home within the fans’ most beloved shows and went on to become one of the most popular releases of the year as well as for the stars personally. Now, almost a couple of years since it completed filming, the show’s cast reunited to spend some quality time together and it was everything you wished for and more. Vincenzo reunion

The cast and crew of ‘Vincenzo’ met for a wrap-up party as shared through videos taken by the staff members. Much to the shock of lead actor Song Joong Ki a lot of members were present at the party making him wonder how they could all find the time to be present. He joked if none of them were busy or even working on other productions making everyone laugh. Most of the cast members were also present including the directors and producers, proving just how special the show was for all of them. Actors Kwak Dong Yeon, Jo Hanchul, Lim Chulsoo, Kim Yeojin, and more crucial cast members were present. It also seems that the main PDs and actor Song Joong Ki paid for the party according to actor Jo Hanchul’s Instagram post.

Season 2 Someone from the team asked about season 2 and another person, who the fans are presuming to be actor Ok Taecyeon, replied with what can be done about the characters who died, Song Joong Ki laid the important question to the PDs present. The other staff members cheered about reviving them earning giggles.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Best of Song Joong Ki: Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo