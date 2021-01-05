Song Joong Ki joins Jeon Yeo Bin and 2PM’s Taecyeon for Vincenzo script reading; Drama eyes February premiere

Song Joong Ki will soon be seen taking on the small screen with Vincenzo. But before that, the actor joined fellow cast members from the show, including Jeon Yeo Bin and 2PM’s Taecyeon, a script reading session.

Song Joong Ki is all set to star in his upcoming drama Vincenzo. Before we see him work his magic on the small screen, Song Joong Ki united with Jeon Yeo Bin, 2PM’s Taecyeon, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Yeo Jin, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Jo Han Chul for a script reading session. In photos shared by Soompi, Song Joong Ki and other Vincenzo cast members were seen engrossed in reading the script. The leading trio was seen posing for the camera with the script in their hands.

For the unversed, Song Joong Ki plays the titular role in the new drama. The actor gets under the skin of a lawyer, who is also an Italian Mafia consigliere, who makes his way back to Korea after a conflict breaks out in his organisation. In the drama, fans will see Song Joong Ki present an array of shades as he portrays a dark hero to eliminate villains rooted in Korea. During the process, he crosses paths with the tenants of Geumga Plaza.

As he handles his situation, he meets Hong Cha Young, played by Jeon Yeo Bin. She is also a lawyer but she works thinking about the advantage and disadvantages of a situation instead of good and evil. Meanwhile, Taecyeon essays the role of Jang Joon Woo, an intern lawyer who works with Hong Cha Young. He envisions to be Hong Cha Young's James Bond.

Vincenzo is directed by Kim Hee Won and written by Park Jae Bum. The drama is reportedly looking at a February premiere date. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

