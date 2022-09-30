Song Joong Ki, Lee Jun Ho’s The Red Sleeve, Semantic Error and more win big at 2022 APAN Star Awards
The 2022 APAN Star Awards night saw a star studded lineup.
It was glamour galore during the 2022 APAN Star Awards which took place on September 29. Having some of the best from the industry attend the ceremony, it was a highly celebrated event. The likes of Song Joong Ki, Ji Chang Wook, Jung Hae In, Ahn Bo Hyun, Yoo Sun, Park Ji Hoo and more were in attendance.
As the awards were announced, it was the MBC saeguk starring ‘The Red Sleeve’ which took home the most awards by winning Drama of the Year, Best Director and Top Excellence Award for actor Lee Jun Ho. Top Excellence Award was also given to actress Shin Min Ah for her role in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ and ‘Our Blues’. DKZ member Park Jae Chan was next in line with 2 trophies to his name, as he was voted to win the Male Popularity Award as well as the Best Couple Award with Park Seo Ham for their BL series ‘Semantic Error’. Meanwhile, it was Park Eun Bin who won in female popularity, while her most recent show ‘Extraordinary Woo’ received the Best Writer Award.
Song Joong Ki swept up the Daesang aka the Grand Prize while it was Ji Chang Wook who received the Global Star Award. Jung Hae In was bestowed upon the Top Excellence Award for his acting in the OTT series ‘D.P.’. Ahn Bo Hyun and Han Sun Hwa received the Excellence Award for their OTT shows, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ as well as ‘My Name’, and ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ respectively.
Grabbing the rookie actor wins were Yoon Chan Young for ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and Tang Jun Sang for ‘Move to Heaven’ and ‘Racket Boys’. ‘Little Women’ star Park Ji Hoo bagged the best rookie actress trophy.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: PHOTO: Song Joong Ki, DKZ’ Jaechan, SNSD’s Yuri and more grace the carpet at 2022 APAN Star Awards