Song Joong Ki, Lee Jun Ho’s The Red Sleeve, Semantic Error and more win big at 2022 APAN Star Awards

It was glamour galore during the 2022 APAN Star Awards which took place on September 29. Having some of the best from the industry attend the ceremony, it was a highly celebrated event. The likes of Song Joong Ki, Ji Chang Wook, Jung Hae In, Ahn Bo Hyun, Yoo Sun, Park Ji Hoo and more were in attendance.

As the awards were announced, it was the MBC saeguk starring ‘The Red Sleeve’ which took home the most awards by winning Drama of the Year, Best Director and Top Excellence Award for actor Lee Jun Ho. Top Excellence Award was also given to actress Shin Min Ah for her role in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ and ‘Our Blues’. DKZ member Park Jae Chan was next in line with 2 trophies to his name, as he was voted to win the Male Popularity Award as well as the Best Couple Award with Park Seo Ham for their BL series ‘Semantic Error’. Meanwhile, it was Park Eun Bin who won in female popularity, while her most recent show ‘Extraordinary Woo’ received the Best Writer Award.