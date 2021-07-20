Song Joong Ki & Lee Sung Min CONFIRMED to star in JTBC's 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family'

It will be helmed by the writer of 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days' and She Was Pretty's PD! Read below to find out.

It is finally confirmed that Song Joong Ki is indeed starring in JTBC's new revenge-reincarnation drama, 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family'! It was previously reported that the Vincenzo star was in talks to play the lead in the drama based on San Kyung's popular web novel The Youngest Son of Sunyang; the most widely known name among various other English names of the novel. The actor's agency, History D&C revealed that the actor was positively reviewing the offer and now the actor is officially on board to play the male lead.

Based on the eponymous hit web novel, 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family' is a revenge-reincarnation drama about a chaebol family’s secretary who is reborn as the family’s youngest son to avenge the misery he is put through. Song Joong Ki will play Yoon Hyun Woo, who dies after being framed for embezzlement by the Sunyang Group family that he had remained loyal to. He is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon and is determined to take revenge against the family. Lee Sung Min has been confirmed for the role of Jin Yang Chul, head of Sunyang Group. He is a ruthless man with never-ending greed for money, power and status.

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation's Tiffany and Hospital Playlist star Shin Hyun Been have also received casting offers for the upcoming drama.

'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family' is penned by Kim Tae Hee who has written the Korean remake of 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days', 'Beautiful Mind', and 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal'. The PD of 'She Was Pretty' and 'W: Two Worlds' Jung Dae Yoon will be directing the drama. 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family' is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on JTBC.

