Song Joong Ki to make a cameo in Kim Go Eun’s Little Women for Vincenzo director?

Song Joong Ki to be back on the small screen soon? You heard that right. While the Hallyu superstar is set to make a comeback with a role in ‘The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate’ as the show is expected to premiere by the end of the year, the viewers’ favourite consigliere may be greeting them sooner than they thought.

According to reports, Song Joong Ki is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming K-drama ‘Little Women’ starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon and more. The tvN Saturday-Sunday drama will premiere on September 3 amidst heightened expectations from the audiences for the gripping storyline.

‘Little Women’ is the story of three sisters who grew up being close to each other despite having to battle through poverty. Their life goes on a spin as they face off against one of the most powerful and wealthy families in South Korea to weasel themselves out of a tricky situation.

So far, it has not been revealed as to how and what Song Joong Ki’s cameo will entail and in which episode can the fans keep their eyes peeled for him. However, the possibility of the actor’s appearance has raised expectations. If taken ahead, the actor will be working in favor of director Kim Hee Won who he has previously worked with for ‘Vincenzo’. The immeasurable success of the K-drama has prompted the two to remain close. Song Joong Ki acted as the titular mafia consigliere in the drama directed by Kim Hee Won who is once again taking the charge of the upcoming story of ‘Little Women’.

