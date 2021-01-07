Song Joong Ki makes generous donation of 100 million towards frontline workers battling COVID 19

Song Joong Ki makes generous donation to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association towards providing heat gear for the frontline workers.

Actor Song Joong Ki recently made a very generous donation towards the aid of frontline workers as they struggle to cure COVID-19 pandemic. Soompi recently reported that according to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, the icon Song Joong Ki donated a whopping amount of 100 million won (approximately USD 91,400) to their community on 7th January. The idol requested that his charity be contributed towards providing for cold-weather gear for medical staff and front line workers who are at COVID-19 screening centres.

According to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association via Soompi, the actor’s donation will most likely provide heating gear like hand warmers, heated vests, and large heaters for frontline workers who are stationed at the outdoor centres during the severe cold weather. This is not the first time Song Joong Ki has made a substantial donation towards the cause. Back in February 2019, the actor donated 100 million won towards battling the spread of COVID-19. He also donated 50 million won (approximately USD 45,700) in August towards those who were affected by Korea’s rains and flooding.

On the professional front, it was recently reported by AllKPop, that his movie Space Sweepers will release on Netflix on February 5. We've marked the date and have begun our countdown! For the unversed, Space Sweepers is a futuristic movie based in 2092. The movie, set in space, is first of its kind flick in the South Korean entertainment industry and it sees Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri team up for the first time.

