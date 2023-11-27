Song Joong Ki offers broadcaster Ahn Hye Kyung his Rome house for honeymoon visit after officiating wedding

Song Joong Ki officiated at television personality Ahn Hye Kyung's wedding with Vincenzo's cinematographer, Song Yo Hun. The broadcaster discussed an anecdote from her wedding and how Song Joong Ki offered a hand at the wedding. Song Joong Ki and the cinematographer met during the filming of Vincenzo in 2021. Hers is what the Ahn Hye Kyun had to say about the Descendants of the Sun actor.

Song Joong Ki offered his house in Rome for Ahn Hye Kyung's honeymoon

In the review of the upcoming episode of the show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny, television personality Ahn Hye Kyung shared her experience with actor Song Joong Ki. She mentioned how Song Joong Ki, during a video call voluntarily said that he'll host cinematographer Song Yo Hun and Ahn Hye Kyung's wedding. She also recalled how the actor had called her 'hyung (older brother)' instead of 'noona (older sister)'.

She continued and shared that not only did Song Joong Ki offer to officiate the wedding, but he also offered them his house in Rome for their honeymoon.

Ahn Hye Kyung debuted as MBC's weather forecaster. Since then, she has starred in various variety shows and movies.

Song Joong Ki's recent activities

Song Joong Ki's film Hopeless saw its theatrical release in South Korea on October 19. The film, featuring the hit singer BIBI, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It is a noir thriller piece by Kim Chang Hoon and tells the story of a boy, Yeon Gyoo, who runs away from his hometown, where violence is rampant. The 18-year-old only wishes for a hopeful life with his mother.

Song Joong Ki's last K-drama appearance was in the hit series Reborn Rich. The actor made his debut with the drama Get Karl! Oh Soo Jung. He has made a mark in the K-drama industry with his roles in globally popular dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich, and more. His upcoming project is the Netflix film My Name is Loh Kiwan, which will be released in 2024.

