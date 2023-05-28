Song Joong Ki on expecting his first child with wife Katy Louise Saunders: I'm focused on the baby being born

Actor Song Joong Ki, alongside the cast of his film ‘Hopeless’ including Hong Sa Bin and BIBI attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the screening. Ahead of the event, the ‘Vincenzo’ actor sat down to talk about his excitement for his first child, which he is expecting with actress Katy Louise Saunders.

Song Joong Ki about his first baby

The 37-year-old actor spoke about the many ‘good things’ happening this year including the release of his film ‘Hopeless’, and the expected birth of his baby. While talking about the latter, Song Joong Ki spoke about how he’s excited for the Cannes Film Festival, but at the same time, he’s looking forward to welcoming his baby. And so, the actor mentioned in an interview with News1 about going back to be with his wife Katy Louise Saunders saying, “I have to finish the Cannes (schedule) fast and return to my wife.”

It was previously reported that the British actress was expected to join the cast of the film Hopeless, and husband Song Joong Ki on the Cannes red carpet. And while she was spotted hanging around her husband ahead of the screening, the reason for her absence on the red carpet is unknown.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ relationship

The Korean actor and the British actress first met overseas and continued their relationship away from the spotlight until December 2022 when the South Korean star confirmed his relationship to the Columbian beauty. He had previously thanked her pets Maya and Antes in his speech at the 2022 APAN Star Awards. This was followed by the news of her accompanying Song Joong Ki to the promotions of his show ‘Reborn Rich’ in Singapore where he is said to have introduced her to the staff. In January 2023, Song Joong Ki shared a letter on his fancafe announcing his decision to marry his girlfriend, and as they were on the way back from registering their marriage, he confirmed the pregnancy of Katy Louise Saunders.

The two have since flown to Hungary for 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' shoot for the actor and his other cast members including ‘The Sound of Magic’ fame Choi Sung Eun who will be playing the female lead in the K-drama. They were also accompanied by his dog Nala to Europe.

