Song Joong Ki & other Vincenzo cast to appear on The Game Caterers for a fun episode

On April 29, The Game Caterers released a teaser video wherein we can see the Vincenzo cast, including Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been having fun. It’s a great activity to have Vincenzo stay in the memory of fans for a bit longer and anticipate the show’s finale more. The Game Caterers as a variety show has a unique concept, just like how unique the drama Vincenzo is.

The cast and crew of Vincenzo will be featured in the variety show The Game Caterers’ latest episode on the same day as the finale i.e. May 2, 2021 but at 10 AM KST. Fans can watch the full episode on Channel Full Moon’s YouTube channel. The Game Caterers is a fun show featuring the host PD Na Young Seok who visits official events and leisure programs to play games and have some fun with the cast.

Vincenzo revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who returns to South Korea and takes on the bad guys with a solo veteran lawyer. It has actors such as Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon, Yoo Jae Myung, Kwak Dong Yeon and more. Currently, the drama is one of top favourites of many fans across the world. It has even been steadily rising in its viewership ratings. It started airing on February 20, 2021 and it’s finale will be aired on May 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that The Game Caterers are going to collaborate with BTS members for the next episode of Run BTS, which will mark the return of member SUGA on the variety show after his shoulder surgery.

