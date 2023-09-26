Song Joong Ki reveals how wife Katy helped him secure roles, addresses rumors surrounding BBC audition

Song Joong Ki who was last seen in the drama Reborn Rich has once and for all clarified the rumours regarding his global project and suspected auditions on the British shores. The actor has been in the industry since 2007 and has made his mark with projects like Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo and A Warewolf Boy.

Song Joong Ki addresses rumours of auditioning in the UK

The Vincenzo actor finally clarified the speculations surrounding his global project. There were rumours that the actor had been auditioning for overseas projects in 2022. This also included auditioning for a British drama in December 2022 after the completion of Reborn Rich. After finishing his previous project Vincenzo in 2021, there were stories that the star had been auditioning for roles in the U.K.

In a recent interview, Song Joong Ki commented on the topic and confirmed that he did indeed take part in an audition for a BBC drama as a part of his global project. He added that he wants to try different roles and is happy playing any character.

Regarding these gossips, his agency HighZiumStudio denied such speculations and had clarified that the actor did not audition for a BBC series but only had a meeting with a representative from the network.

Song Joong Ki opened up about the challenges and informed that sadly he ran out of audions and couldn't land a role but he is still hopeful as he still has a few more to try this year.

Song Joong Ki explains how wife helped with auditions

The 38-year-old actor also revealed that he maintained a relationship with his wife through the global project as his wife Katy Louise Saunders was not living in Korea.

He also commented on the rumours of his wife helping him land a role. The actor explained that Katy Louise Saunders only helped him get in contact with producers and directors in the UK and the USA and didn't actually help him get a role.

Song Joong Ki came back to Korea on September 19 along with his dog Nala to celebrate Chuseok and promote his upcoming movie Hopeless.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'I was not concerned about…': Song Joong Ki opens up about newborn son during Hopeless movie promotions