Song Joong Ki sends a coffee truck to The Uncanny Counter set for Arthdal Chronicles' co star Jo Byeong Gyu

Amongst the ongoing dramas which have captured many hearts around the world is OCN's The Uncanny Counter, which stars Jo Byeong-gyu as So Moon, Kim Se-jeong as Do Ha-na, Yoo Joon-sang as Ga Mo-tak and Yeon Hye-ran as Choo Mae-ok. Speaking of Byeong-gyu, the 24-year-old actor had a thoughtful surprise waiting for him at The Uncanny Counter set, courtesy of Song Joong-ki.

For the unversed, Joong-ki and Byeong-gyu starred together in popular 2019 tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles, which saw the former playing the role of Eun-seom and Saya while the latter played the role of Sateunik. While Joong-ki is busy shooting for his upcoming tvN drama Vincenzo, the 35-year-old actor made sure to keep Byeong-gyu on his mind and sent a customised truck to the set of The Uncanny Counter. Byeong-gyu took to his Instagram page to share some candid snaps in which he's seen posing in front of the customised truck while dressed in character along with a black scarf wrapped around his neck to fight off the winter cold.

As his IG caption, Byong-gyu thanked his hyung writing, "Amazing Joong-ki hyung, I’ll do a good job until the end," via Soompi. Moreover, the banner on the customised truck reads as, "I'm rooting for actor Jo Byeong-gyu and all cast and staff members of The Uncanny Counter. From Song Joong-ki." Taking to the comments section was Byeong-gyu's The Uncanny Counter co-star Se-jeong who wrote, "Wow....w...wow...S...Song Joong-ki sunbaenim...?"

Check out Song Joong-ki's gift for Jo Byeong-gyu on The Uncanny Counter set below:

We love to see how friendships continue between co-stars even long after their drama ends!

Meanwhile, The Uncanny Counter Ep 11 and 12 will be airing on January 9 and 11.

