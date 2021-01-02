Song Joong Ki sends a snack truck to Season of You and Me's set to show support to Jin Sun Kyu & Yoo Jae Myung

Song Joong-ki, who is currently shooting for Vincenzo, sent over a customised snack truck, to show his support to Jin Sun-kyu and Yoo Jae-myung, to the sets of Season of You and Me.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic which led to scheduling conflicts, Song Joong-ki had to back down from starring in Season of You and Me, an upcoming biopic on late singer-songwriter Yoo Jae-ha. However, showing his support to the film and especially the cast members Jin Sun-kyu And Yoo Jae-myung, the Descendants of the Sun star sent over a snack truck to the movie set.

Sharing their appreciation for Joong-ki's kind gesture, Sun-kyu took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and Jae-myung, all bundled up in winter jackets, happily posing in front of the customised snack truck. The huge banner attached to the truck reads as, "Season of You and Me. I'm cheering on actors Yoo Jae-myung and Jin Sun-kyu. From, Song Joong-ki," via Soompi. As it's wintertime in South Korea, the cast and crew of the film were treated with warm coffee and oven pizza, courtesy of Joong-ki's gift.

Check out Song Joong-ki's customised truck for Season of You and Me stars Jin Sun-kyu And Yoo Jae-myung below:

What a thoughtful gift, indeed!

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki showers fans with love through an endearing letter; Reveals he's begun filming for Vincenzo

As his caption, Sun-kyu thanks Joong-ki by writing, "During this cold wave today, warm coffee and oven pizza made it so the shivering cast and crew could forget about the cold!! Thank you, Joong-ki," before wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

For the unversed, Joong-ki recently worked with Sun-kyu in Space Sweepers. On the other hand, Jae-myung left a memorable mark with his antagonist act in Itaewon Class. Joong-ki is currently filming for his upcoming tvN drama, Vincenzo.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Jin Sun Kyu Instagram

Share your comment ×