Song Joong Ki sent THIS sweet present to the sets of Vincenzo co star Jeon Yeo Been's new drama

The bond between Vincenzo stars Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been is still going strong! Read on to find out all the details.

It isn't always plausible for co-actors to maintain a close friendship after completing a project, but Vincenzo co-stars Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been certainly defy this norm! Vincenzo may have ended a couple of months back, but it is heartwarming to see these ex co-stars share a friendly bond even today. For those unversed, Song Joong Ki played the Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere of Korean descent Vincenzo Cassano who is determined to take down the mighty Babel, while Jeon Yeo Been played the role of Hong Cha Young, a feisty lawyer who helps Vincenzo Cassano in his revenge plan against Babel.

The two co-stars share an undeniably sweet chemistry off-camera and it is evident in their interviews and joint appearances as well. Song Joong Ki may be self-quarantining at the moment, but that hasn't stopped him from sending a thoughtful and adorable present to Jeon Yeon Been on the sets of her new drama, Glitch. Jeon Yeo Been took to her Instagram to reveal that Song Joong Ki has sent a coffee and bingsoo (Korean shaved ice dessert) truck as a gift. She also posted a sweet thank you message and revealed that the entire cast and crew of Glitch enjoyed the delicious treats a lot.

You can check out Jeon Yeo Been's Instagram stories below:

Jeon Yeo Been's next drama, Glitch, is an upcoming Netflix thriller series about a woman searching for her missing boyfriend, who mysteriously disappears. With the help of a community of UFO watchers, she aims to uncover the truth. Stay tuned for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo Been paired opposite Youth Of May's Lee Sang Yi in MSG Wannabe’s Upcoming music video

What are your thoughts on this adorable friendship? Share with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×