Song Joong Ki shares an adorable childhood memory during his online fan meeting

Actor Song Joong Ki has had an amazing year so far. In February, his film Space Sweepers literally swept all the records and accolades from fans and was regarded as the first Korean space blockbuster film. Then, he made his grand television comeback with Vincenzo, where he played an Italian lawyer of Korean descent, Vincenzo Cassano, who is a mafia consigliere. Vincenzo is rated as the 9th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history and the 6th highest-rated drama in tvN history.

However, busy as he may be, Song Joong Ki always takes out time for his fans. On May 7, the actor held the online fan meeting titled 'Song Joong Ki, Live' and answered some fan questions. TV personality Jaejae, who also served as MC for the event asked Song Joong Ki about his childhood. The talented actor shared that he was quite the brat as a baby and always had his nose up in the air. He also shared that since his parents always desired to have a daughter, they tied his hair in fountain ponies to fulfil their unfulfilled dream! That's not all, Song Joong Ki shared that he hated being called pretty as a kid and would get angry when anyone called him pretty! Isn't it a sweet TMI?

Song Joong Ki will be starring in Heize's new music video. This will be Heize's first release after joining P NATION last September, as well as, Song Joong Ki's first appearance post the stupendous success of Vincenzo. We cannot wait to see Heize x Song Joong Ki.

