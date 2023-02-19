Song Joong Ki shares first update from Europe trip with Katy Louise Saunders for My Name is Loh Kiwan shoot

Song Joong Ki seems to be basking in the glory of the sun as he spends time in a beautiful pasture in Europe. According to an update by the actor on his personal Instagram account on February 19, he seems to be enjoying his stay in nature.

The South Korean superstar shared a post a day after he first touched down in Europe where he has reportedly travelled for the filming of his upcoming Netflix film ‘ My Name is Loh Kiwan ’. In the Instagram update, Song Joong Ki can be seen kissing his dog Nala and having a beautiful view of the house the actor seems to be staying at. As the sun shines through the bathroom window, the actor looks happy spending time with his pet and his wife in Europe.

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders in Hungary

The ‘Vincenzo’ actor left for Europe on February 16 via Incheon International Airport in the afternoon. Song Joong Ki was accompanied by his wife Katy Louise Saunders who he reportedly wed on January 30, when they are said to have registered their marriage. Another companion on the actor’s trip was revealed to be his beloved pet dog Nala, who has been with him for a very long time. The British actress was carefully carrying Nala in her arms on the airport as camera people and fans swarmed them. However, they were cautious so as to not alarm the lady and the pet dog, as Song Joong Ki was the perfect husband and pet Dad, slowly guiding them. Meanwhile, the Korean actor is currently expecting his first child with Katy Lousie Saunders, an announcement he revealed along with the news of his marriage.

My Name is Loh Kiwan

The upcoming Netflix film stars Song Joong Ki in the titular role of Loh Kiwan, a man who is a North Korean defector as he ends up in Belgium and finds a new purpose in his life- survival. There he meets a woman named Marie who is a professional South Korean shooter and has lost all hope in living. The female lead character will be played by Choi Sung Eun of ‘The Sound of Magic’ fame.