Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been and Lee Sung Min look grim in Reborn Rich character posters

Reborn Rich is an upcoming K-drama that has everyone waiting with bated breath for its long anticipated release. Starring Song Joong Ki in the lead role, it also has Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Been taking on main characters. A new teaser and character posters of the most important roles were released on November 7 by JTBC. Cast

Song Joong Ki takes on the roles of Yoon Hyun Woo and Jin Do Joon. The former is that of an employee who has worked tirelessly for a conglomerate, the Sunyang Group. The latter is the youngest son of the same family. Shin Hyun Been is a just prosecutor named Seo Min Young who has her eyes on the rich for catching their ill actions and belongs to a prestigious legal family. She works at the Seoul District Prosecutors Office as the anti-corruption investigation department’s prosecutor. Lee Sung Min plays Jin Yang Chul, the head of the Sunyang Group. He is a vile and ambitious man who only thinks of his business and his family, not caring about the poor or his own employees. Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young takes on the role of Rachel, who befriends Jin Do Joon and is a CEO herself.

Reborn Rich storyline

The K-drama follows Yoon Hyun Woo who is betrayed by the company he works for. As a diligent employee, instead of giving him his rightful praise and respect, he is framed by them and eventually murdered. He then reincarnates in the body of Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of the family heading the Sunyang Group. With his memories intact, he plans a detailed and long running revenge for his last life when he was killed unlawfully. He aims to take over the Sunyang Group and make them lose at their own game. In the midst of this, he encounters a prosecutor named Seo Min Young who eventually joins him on his quest for justice. He faces off against the ruthless Jin Yang Chul who considers him to be his grandchild and not a person looking for revenge. Teaser

The latest teaser shared for Reborn Rich details the devious plan put in place by Yoon Hyun Woo in the body of Jin Do Joon. He starts it off by announcing himself as, “I’m Jin Do Joon, the grandson of the chairman Jin Yang Chul of Sunyang Group”. He portrays himself as his innocent child, not very aware of things around him but a charming aura. On being asked if he’s dating while also being a college student, he denies anything of the sort. He ends up meeting Seo Min Young and the two lock eyes. His grandfather, hooked by the young one, wonders if he will ever have any use of a large amount of money while Jin Do Joon meaningfully stares at the unending wads of money in front of him. Busy as always, he declares that he’s hunting for Sunyang Group. When one by one his tactics unfold, Jin Yang Chul finds it odd that Jin Do Joon is onto something. Meanwhile the man himself states that it is only the beginning, indicating that one can look forward to what awaits in Reborn Rich.

Character posters

New posters announcing the motto of the three main characters were also released. Shin Hyun Been as Seo Min Young looks back with purpose in her eyes. A scale pointing towards her inklings of justice stands in the background. It reads, “I won’t go easy on you. Because I’m going against Sunyang Group.” She’s someone who does not yield in front of power as her relationship arc with Jin Do Joon comes to light with this.

Lee Sung Min as Jin Yang Chul looks menacing, thinking, “Do you know which child of mine do I love the most? It’s Sunyang” indicating his loyalty and greed for his company. He is someone who put their everything while raising the Sunyang Group.

Lastly, Song Joong Ki as Yoon Hyun Woo and Jin Do Joon states his own mission, “I’ll show you, what’s a revenge more cruel than death.” After being reborn, he is someone who seeks dire revenge from Sunyang Group.

Reborn Rich will premiere on November 18 and air thrice every week.

