Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany and more to lead ‘The Conglomerate’
Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been, Tiffany; Picture Courtesy: News1
‘The Conglomerate’ is the story of Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) who has worked for Soonyang Conglomerate for more than 10 years. His job mainly consists of taking care of the family that runs the company. His work is similar to that of a servant, but he is falsely accused of embezzlement by the conglomerate family. He is then killed by their youngest son Jin Do Jun. The next moment, Yoon Hyun Woo finds himself in the body of the family's youngest son Jin Do Jun. He decides to take revenge on the Soonyang Conglomerate family and also run the company.
Lee Seong Min takes on the role of 'Jin Yang Cheol', the head of the Sunyang Group, and Shin Hyun Been takes on the role of 'Seo Min Yeong', a prosecutor in the anti-corruption investigation department from a prestigious legal family.
Yoon Je Moon plays the eldest son of Sunyang Group, Jinyoung Gi and Kim Jeong Nan plays Young Gi's wife, Son Jeong Rae. Jo Hyeon Cheol plays the second son 'Jin Dong Gi', and Seo Jae Hee plays his brother's wife 'Yoo Ji Na'. Kim Young Jae transforms into Do Jun's father and Yang Cheol's third son, Jin Yoon Gi. Jeong Hye Young is Do Jun's mother, Lee Hae In, and Kim Hyun Eun is Yang Cheol's wife, Lee Pil Ok.
Kim Shin Rok plays Yang Cheol's daughter, Jin Hwa Young, and Kim Do Hyeon plays Hwa Young's husband, Choi Chang Je. Park Hyuk Kwon takes on the role of Do Jun's partner, Oh Se Hyeon. In particular, 'Girls' Generation' Tiffany will be making her acting debut in the drama as Rachel.
