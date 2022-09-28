Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany and more to lead ‘The Conglomerate’

‘The Conglomerate’ is the story of Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) who has worked for Soonyang Conglomerate for more than 10 years. His job mainly consists of taking care of the family that runs the company. His work is similar to that of a servant, but he is falsely accused of embezzlement by the conglomerate family. He is then killed by their youngest son Jin Do Jun. The next moment, Yoon Hyun Woo finds himself in the body of the family's youngest son Jin Do Jun. He decides to take revenge on the Soonyang Conglomerate family and also run the company.

Lee Seong Min takes on the role of 'Jin Yang Cheol', the head of the Sunyang Group, and Shin Hyun Been takes on the role of 'Seo Min Yeong', a prosecutor in the anti-corruption investigation department from a prestigious legal family.