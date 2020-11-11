Song Joong Ki showers fans with love through an endearing letter; Reveals he's begun filming for Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki pens a letter to his fans informing about his whereabouts, Vincenzo and showered them with love.

Song Joong Ki has been away from the spotlight for a few weeks now. The actor last made the headlines for his confirmation in an upcoming drama Vincenzo on the work front while his movie Space Sweepers was delayed due to COVID-19. A video of him enjoying his time with his family on the private front also made the headlines. The actor broke his weeks-long silence with a sweet note addressing the fans on Instagram. While Song Joong Ki doesn't have an official account on the platform, the actor shared his message via History D&C's Instagram account.

Sharing photos from a recent shoot, the actor revealed he has been busy with the filming of Vincenzo. He pointed out that the days are getting colder and asked his fans to take care and not catch a cold. The Descendants of the Sun star also wished fans a happy winter.

Read his letter below:

I'm currently filming the drama "Vincenzo".

It's getting colder these days.

Take care not to catch a cold.

I wish you have a warm and happy winter days.

Thank you...

and I love you ^_^

From. JOONG KI

Back in August, Vincenzo confirmed that Song Joong Ki will be playing the title role of the drama. The actor will be seen playing an Italian lawyer and a mafia consigliere. Soompi reported that he plays a Korean descent who is adopted by an Italian family at a young age. The lawyer discovered a deep-rooted, villainous cartel when he arrives in Korea and lives for revenge. He lands up in the middle of problem-solving when he gets involved with Hong Cha Young, a lawyer determined to win a case at any cost.

