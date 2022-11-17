Song Joong Ki starrer ‘Reborn Rich’ unveils the important members of Lee Sung Min’s family

JTBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Reborn Rich’ , which will be broadcasted at 10:30 PM KST on November 18th, released exciting character stills on November 12th. Yoon Je Moon, Kim Jeong Nan, Cho Han Cheol, Seo Jae Hee, Kim Young Jae, Jung Hye Young, Kim Hyun, Kim Shin Rok, Kim Do Hyun, Kim Nam Hee, Park Ji Hyeon, Kang Gi Dung, and Jo Hye Joo’s character stills were released to captivate viewers with play. The intense aura of those who are tied together under the name of Sunyang Family stimulates expectations.

The photos released on the day contained images of the people who participated in the succession battle beyond imagination. All of Korea's top chaebol families are related to Jin Yang Cheol (Lee Sung Min) by blood or through some kind of transaction. As much as Jin Yang Cheol's endless desire, the intense aura of those who look just like them robs the gaze. Yoon Je Moon plays Jin Young Ki, the eldest son who is not trustworthy and has the ability to run with overflowing enthusiasm, and Kim Jeong Nan plays Son Jeong Rae, his wife and the daughter of a rich man in Myeong Dong.

It stimulates curiosity about what movements these couples, who have a precarious position in the succession fight that has begun, will show. Jin Yang Cheol's second son, Jin Dong Gi, and his wife, Yoo Ji Na, from a prestigious family, are played by Jo Han Cheol and Seo Jae Hee, respectively. Eyes are drawn to the rebellion of these couples, who are ready to bring down the camp at any time, as much as the unusual eyes in the photo.

Outsiders of Sunyang family:

It is also interesting to see Kim Young Jae and Jung Hye Young, who create a different atmosphere from the previous two siblings. The characters 'Jin Yoon Gi' and 'Lee Hae In' are the family of Jin Do Joon, from whom Yoon Hyun Woo returned, and the outsiders of the Sunyang family. The relationship that Song Joong Ki will show brings another liveliness to the drama. Jin Yang Cheol's wife, 'Lee Pil Ok’, who has overflowing dignity, is played by Hyun Kim.

Jin Yang Cheol's daughter:

Beyond her soft smile, her charisma, called 'Sunyang's founding contributor', adds to the curiosity. On the other hand, Jin Yang Cheol's only daughter, 'Jin Hwa Yeong' and her husband, 'Choi Chang Je', catch the eye with their polar opposite atmosphere. Kim Shin Rok, who transformed into the arrogant Pyeonggang Princess Jinhwa Yeong, and Kim Do Hyun, who plays as the eldest son-in-law, are expected to bring about unexpected changes in perception as they struggle to escape the given frame.