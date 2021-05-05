Song Joong Ki talks about his chemistry with actress Jeon Yeo Bin while filming Vincenzo

In a recent interview, Vincenzo lead Song Joong Ki opened up about acting with Jeon Yeo Bin and even saying that they had the best chemistry! Check out the interview below.

The crime-thriller Vincenzo aired its finale episode on May 2, 2021, leaving many fans with mixed feelings. There’s no denying that Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin stole the entire show with their impeccable acting while the drama kept on gaining popularity. Fans undoubtedly loved the pairing between the two leads. As per Song Joong Ki’s interview, he does too!

The actor participated in an interview after the finale of the hit show and talked about his chemistry with Jeon Yeo Bin. He was asked to choose a character and actor that he thinks he had the best chemistry with and he revealed it to be Jeon Yeo Bin in an instant. He went on to say, “You may think I won’t choose anyone in case anyone gets upset, because Vincenzo interacted with many characters. But I pick Jeon Yeo Bin’s Hong Cha Young no matter what. It can’t be helped if the other actors get upset, it is an undeniable fact. I personally felt that she was very charming and I grew attached to the character while acting together. Jeon Yeo Bin and character Hong Cha Young both have really grown on me a lot.”

He even talked about the one behind-the-scenes moment that made fans go crazy! The moment when he was stunned after seeing Jeon Yeo Bin dressed in a hanbok. During that time, he revealed in the interview that both he and the production team suggested the stunning actress to take part in a historical drama as she would look really pretty in it. Now that’s something we definitely agree with!

